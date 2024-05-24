ESSA Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

ESSA Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. ESSA Bancorp has a payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ESSA Bancorp to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

ESSA traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.61. 8,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,506. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $178.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.35. ESSA Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $20.87.

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.29 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 16.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ESSA Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

