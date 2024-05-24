ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (AMUB) to Issue Dividend of $0.29 on June 6th

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUBGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2878 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.26.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B Stock Performance

AMUB opened at $17.53 on Friday. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.90.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B Company Profile

The ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Class B (AMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of 50 publicly traded energy MLPs. AMUB was launched on Oct 8, 2015 and is issued by ETRACS.

