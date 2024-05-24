Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) to Issue $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.

Euroseas has a payout ratio of 42.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Euroseas to earn $8.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

Shares of Euroseas stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.14. 5,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,691. The company has a market cap of $260.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. Euroseas has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $42.29.

Euroseas ( NASDAQ:ESEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.97 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 60.50% and a return on equity of 45.15%. Equities analysts expect that Euroseas will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

