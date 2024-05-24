EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.52. The company had a trading volume of 176,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,059. The stock has a market cap of $88.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.82.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.83.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

