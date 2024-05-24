EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,819 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 768,057 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after acquiring an additional 561,020 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 206,692 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after buying an additional 84,771 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 490,230 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after buying an additional 31,534 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,920 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 22,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,037,646 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $82,525,000 after acquiring an additional 235,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.59.

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 434,287 shares of company stock worth $15,415,304. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.04. 620,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,695,537. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.01. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $28.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

