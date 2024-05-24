EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $962,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on STZ. UBS Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.55.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.62. The company had a trading volume of 210,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.50 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.70.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.07%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

