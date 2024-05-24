EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $322,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $257,000. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $575,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHM stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.96. 18,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,739. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.06 and a one year high of $47.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.44.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

