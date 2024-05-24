EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $332,000 Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MU. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.1 %

MU traded up $2.67 on Friday, hitting $128.94. 3,313,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,384,207. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $131.95. The company has a market cap of $142.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.13.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,712,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,712,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 417,446 shares of company stock worth $48,198,323. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

