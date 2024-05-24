EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at $1,197,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.0% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 60,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.82. 480,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,184,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $82.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.64. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

