EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 885.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.85. 224,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,059,083. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $65.62.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.5475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XEL. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

