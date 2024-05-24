EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 29 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Synopsys by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,453,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $586.66. 153,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,481. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $409.83 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $557.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $546.27. The stock has a market cap of $89.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SNPS. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $672.00 price objective (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.18.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

