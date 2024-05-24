EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 8,696 Shares of Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES – Free Report) by 978.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Inspire Global Hope ETF worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Global Hope ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA BLES traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,546. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.56. Inspire Global Hope ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $112.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.94.
Inspire Global Hope ETF Company Profile
The Inspire Global Hope ESG ETF (BLES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an equal-weighted index of 400 large-cap stocks selected for their alignment with the Issuer’s biblical values. BLES was launched on Feb 28, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.
