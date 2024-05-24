EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 8,696 Shares of Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES – Free Report) by 978.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Inspire Global Hope ETF worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Global Hope ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter.

Get Inspire Global Hope ETF alerts:

Inspire Global Hope ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA BLES traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,546. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.56. Inspire Global Hope ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $112.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Inspire Global Hope ETF Company Profile

The Inspire Global Hope ESG ETF (BLES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an equal-weighted index of 400 large-cap stocks selected for their alignment with the Issuer’s biblical values. BLES was launched on Feb 28, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Global Hope ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Global Hope ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.