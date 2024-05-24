EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 909 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Friedenthal Financial lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.79. 102,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,612. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $52.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.66.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

