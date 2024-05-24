EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 126 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 620.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBRA. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.27.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ZBRA traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $324.63. The stock had a trading volume of 16,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,750. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $328.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 64.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $300.08 and its 200 day moving average is $269.13.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

