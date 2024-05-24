EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,886 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macerich by 1,460.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 324,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 303,704 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Macerich by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,654,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,818,000 after purchasing an additional 165,649 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Macerich by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 412,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 141,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Macerich by 56.0% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 342,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 122,947 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macerich Trading Up 0.2 %

Macerich stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.93. 99,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,133. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $17.69.

Macerich Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is -43.59%.

Several research firms have commented on MAC. StockNews.com cut Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of Macerich from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macerich

In other Macerich news, CEO Jackson Hsieh bought 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 170,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,330. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Macerich news, Director Hern Thomas E. O sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $130,529.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,581. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jackson Hsieh bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 163,365 shares of company stock worth $2,358,681 and sold 122,964 shares worth $2,080,030. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

