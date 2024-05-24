EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 35 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 92.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equinix from $818.00 to $669.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $874.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $770.23. The stock had a trading volume of 42,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,626. The company has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.98, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $772.53 and its 200-day moving average is $805.55. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.80 and a 52 week high of $914.93.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 170.91%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

