EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,424,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 208,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,457,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.65. 299,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,480,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $87.30. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

