Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Scott N. Flanders Acquires 25,000 Shares

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) Director Scott N. Flanders acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 596,335 shares in the company, valued at $983,952.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Fathom Stock Performance

Shares of FTHM stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 105,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.01. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $8.20.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $70.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.91 million. Fathom had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 43.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fathom in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fathom in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fathom by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,644,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 97,697 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fathom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fathom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FTHM shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Fathom from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Fathom from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Fathom from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Fathom from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

