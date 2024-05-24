Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $76.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $78.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

