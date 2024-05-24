Financial Contrast: Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) & Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) and Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Couchbase shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Bandwidth shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Couchbase shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Bandwidth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Couchbase and Bandwidth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Couchbase 0 4 8 0 2.67 Bandwidth 0 5 5 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

Couchbase currently has a consensus price target of $32.27, suggesting a potential upside of 21.23%. Bandwidth has a consensus price target of $25.38, suggesting a potential upside of 21.88%. Given Bandwidth’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bandwidth is more favorable than Couchbase.

This table compares Couchbase and Bandwidth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Couchbase $180.04 million 7.42 -$80.18 million ($1.70) -15.65 Bandwidth $601.12 million 0.94 -$16.34 million ($1.12) -18.71

Bandwidth has higher revenue and earnings than Couchbase. Bandwidth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Couchbase, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Couchbase and Bandwidth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Couchbase -44.54% -54.61% -30.43% Bandwidth -4.60% -2.49% -0.70%

Volatility and Risk

Couchbase has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bandwidth has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bandwidth beats Couchbase on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Couchbase

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc. provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions. It also provides Couchbase Mobile, an embedded NoSQL database for mobile and edge devices that enables an always-on experience with high data availability, even without internet connectivity, as well as synchronization gateway that allows for secure data sync between mobile devices and the backend data store. The company sells its platform through direct sales force and an ecosystem of partners. It serves governments and organizations, as well as enterprises in various industries, including retail and e-commerce, travel and hospitality, financial services and insurance, software and technology, gaming, media and entertainment, and industrials. The company was formerly known as Membase, Inc. and changed its name to Couchbase, Inc. in February 2011. Couchbase, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Bandwidth

(Get Free Report)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.