Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Financial Institutions has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Financial Institutions has a payout ratio of 38.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Financial Institutions to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.9%.

Financial Institutions Price Performance

Shares of FISI stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $18.02. The company had a trading volume of 267 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Financial Institutions has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $23.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average is $19.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.55). Financial Institutions had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Financial Institutions will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FISI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Financial Institutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Financial Institutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Financial Institutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

