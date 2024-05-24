Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Insider Ken Yew (Ronald) Chan Acquires 23,357 Shares of Stock

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI – Get Free Report) insider Ken Yew (Ronald) Chan acquired 23,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.76 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,751.32 ($11,834.21).
Finbar Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Finbar Group Company Profile
