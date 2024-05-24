First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.11% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXTG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,941,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,496,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $582,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the period.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Price Performance

Shares of NXTG stock opened at $79.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $385.19 million, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.89. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 1-year low of $64.46 and a 1-year high of $81.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.03.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

