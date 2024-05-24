First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

First US Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

First US Bancshares Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ FUSB traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.94. First US Bancshares has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $11.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FUSB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

