Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Flowers Foods has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 22 years.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:FLO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.60. 24,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.11. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowers Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flowers Foods

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowers Foods

In other news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $845,294.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,721.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $845,294.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,721.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,330 shares in the company, valued at $478,771.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.