Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Position Cut by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in FOX were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $2,752,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,539,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,679,000 after acquiring an additional 102,972 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,325,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,996,000 after purchasing an additional 42,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,581,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,935,000 after purchasing an additional 632,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.66. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of analysts have commented on FOXA shares. Citigroup raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

