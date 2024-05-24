Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 134.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 323,168 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.17% of Simon Property Group worth $80,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $705,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after acquiring an additional 37,108 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 796,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.40.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $146.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $157.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.36%.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

