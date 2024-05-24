Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.41% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $79,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.14.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $197.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.16. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $174.20 and a 12-month high of $234.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $49,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,998.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,744 shares of company stock valued at $5,111,382 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

