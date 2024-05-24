Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 824,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 442,117 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.97% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $69,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,914,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,912,000 after buying an additional 154,110 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,420,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,215,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,085,000 after purchasing an additional 117,611 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 109,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 30,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 413,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,506,000 after buying an additional 12,312 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $99.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.89 and a beta of 0.91. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.59 and a 1 year high of $100.37.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.62 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

