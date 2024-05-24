Franklin Resources Inc. Has $70.07 Million Stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,205,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 942,907 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.31% of Alamos Gold worth $70,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,969,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,319,000 after acquiring an additional 225,600 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 96.2% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 85,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 41,696 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Alamos Gold by 17.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 14,987 shares during the period. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $17.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.68.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.15 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.15.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

