Franklin Resources Inc. Has $72.31 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,813 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of McKesson worth $72,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.47.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock opened at $558.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $538.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $373.28 and a 52 week high of $566.16.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.57 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,080 shares of company stock worth $2,160,489. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.