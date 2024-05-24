Franklin Resources Inc. Has $76.28 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 447,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,121 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $76,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $181.65 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $184.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.49. The firm has a market cap of $78.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.