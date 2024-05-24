Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 54,304 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,611 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54,304 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.92% of M/I Homes worth $73,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 578.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in M/I Homes by 1,979.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $123.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 2.16. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.28 and a 12-month high of $140.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. Analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $2,342,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,000,022. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,609 shares in the company, valued at $440,298. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $2,342,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,000,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,661 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,663 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MHO shares. StockNews.com raised M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

