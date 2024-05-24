Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 851,225 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,085 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 851,225 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.57% of Paycom Software worth $70,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after acquiring an additional 12,861 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Paycom Software by 1,460.8% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 17,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 15,937 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $6,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total value of $352,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,091,958 shares in the company, valued at $559,087,845.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $174.34 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.89.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

