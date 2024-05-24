Fredrick Schaufeld Purchases 8,219 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) Director Fredrick Schaufeld acquired 8,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $31,232.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 394,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,039.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fredrick Schaufeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Fredrick Schaufeld purchased 100,248 shares of Telos stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $401,994.48.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Fredrick Schaufeld purchased 84,063 shares of Telos stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $263,957.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $3.91 on Friday. Telos Co. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $280.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Telos had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Telos Co. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

TLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Telos from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Telos from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Telos from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 92,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Telos by 3.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 699,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 21,828 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telos by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,068,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after acquiring an additional 88,336 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

