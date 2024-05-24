Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Shares Gap Down to $54.32

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.32, but opened at $51.81. Freeport-McMoRan shares last traded at $52.02, with a volume of 2,766,573 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on FCX. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

The firm has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day moving average is $42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $8,556,218.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,707,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,438,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,529,843.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 72,896,288 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,427,583,000 after acquiring an additional 13,143,562 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $417,752,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13,248.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,351,630 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $227,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,538 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,155,256 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $712,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,160,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

