Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Director Michael J. Berthelot Sells 5,800 Shares

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $137,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,974.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.36. 5,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,910. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.75. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $28.55.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is presently -196.07%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDP

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.