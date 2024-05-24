GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Given New $176.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $163.00 to $176.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday. They set an equal weight rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $162.90.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $161.67 on Thursday. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $173.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth $367,474,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth about $80,235,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth about $20,854,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth about $10,256,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth about $2,892,000.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.