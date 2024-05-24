Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GNRC. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Generac from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.15.

Get Generac alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Generac

Generac Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $144.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41. Generac has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.03.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,170,948.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,170,948.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $76,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at $493,611.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,546 shares of company stock worth $1,411,190 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Generac

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.