General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) CEO Jeffrey W. Priest Acquires 2,192 Shares

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey W. Priest acquired 2,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $54,076.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,700.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

General American Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GAM traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.96. 2,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,599. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.12 and a 1-year high of $49.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.21.

Get General American Investors alerts:

Institutional Trading of General American Investors

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of General American Investors by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 692,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,745,000 after acquiring an additional 125,281 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its position in shares of General American Investors by 185.1% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 59,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 38,752 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General American Investors by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 332,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,299,000 after acquiring an additional 23,531 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of General American Investors by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 22,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General American Investors by 3.2% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 651,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.