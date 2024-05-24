General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Raised to $302.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $290.00 to $302.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of General Dynamics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $300.63.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GD stock opened at $296.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $288.61 and its 200 day moving average is $268.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $301.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,668 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,056,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,077,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

