Gillian Winckler Sells 3,000 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Stock

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) Director Gillian Winckler sold 3,000 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.95, for a total value of C$86,850.00.

Gillian Winckler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, Gillian Winckler purchased 3,000 shares of Pan American Silver stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$17.02 per share, with a total value of C$51,060.00.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of PAAS stock opened at C$28.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of C$16.50 and a 52 week high of C$30.67. The company has a market cap of C$10.38 billion, a PE ratio of -43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -83.33%.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$34.50 to C$35.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Further Reading

