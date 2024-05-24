GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Gap Up to $58.17

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.17, but opened at $59.34. GitLab shares last traded at $58.76, with a volume of 86,068 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GTLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James raised shares of GitLab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

GitLab Trading Down 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.62.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 73.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at GitLab

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $3,075,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $3,364,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,146 shares in the company, valued at $19,411,867.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $3,075,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 433,383 shares of company stock worth $23,632,528. 21.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in GitLab by 2,076.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 63,323 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter worth approximately $922,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter worth approximately $13,463,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 188.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 194,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,339,000 after purchasing an additional 126,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth $221,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

