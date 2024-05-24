Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 375 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ONEY. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 1,633.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000.

ONEY stock opened at $105.03 on Friday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $86.09 and a 1-year high of $108.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

