Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 496 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,720,000 after acquiring an additional 32,599 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 25,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $128.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $99.61 and a 52 week high of $129.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.06.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

