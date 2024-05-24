Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 554 Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter.

MXI stock opened at $89.30 on Friday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $74.24 and a twelve month high of $92.23. The firm has a market cap of $258.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.74 and a 200 day moving average of $85.25.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

