Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth $1,049,000. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth $1,559,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,024,000 after purchasing an additional 370,805 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 803,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,337,000 after purchasing an additional 128,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,140,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $297,019.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NiSource Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.71. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

