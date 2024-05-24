Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 1,087 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,129,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,708,000 after purchasing an additional 57,508 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,661,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $74.25 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.75.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.