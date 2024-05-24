Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,911,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 543,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,269,000 after acquiring an additional 62,786 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 323,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,185,000 after purchasing an additional 36,542 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,022.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 34,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,872.3% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 26,606 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $176.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $142.37 and a one year high of $180.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.87.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

