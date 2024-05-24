Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Grows Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. OTR Global raised Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.15.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $144.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.03. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. Generac’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $76,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,611.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Generac news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $76,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,611.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,170,948.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,546 shares of company stock worth $1,411,190 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

